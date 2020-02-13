A man who specializes in finding lost apple varieties in the Northwest will be in Pullman next week to discuss his latest discoveries.
Dave Benscoter, creator of the Lost Apple Project, will speak Feb. 20 at the Pullman Depot Heritage Center about the history of apple growing in the Northwest, the apples that have gone extinct, his efforts to find lost apples and the nonprofit’s newest findings.
Since 2014, The Lost Apple Project has found 13 apple varieties once thought to be extinct. His nonprofit has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society in 2016 to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in the Inland Empire.
He said people appreciate the Lost Apple Project because it can help them identify their own apple trees. Benscoter said he enjoys what he does because these apples tell a story of the Northwest’s past.
“It’s an important part of our history,” he said.
Benscoter began this project in 2013 when he had heard of people in the Eastern United States having success finding lost apple varieties.
He came across an old newspaper from Colfax with a story about the Whitman County Fair awarding prizes for apples. He wrote down the names of the listed apple varieties that won and compared them to a book he read about lost apples. He discovered several of those winners matched the lost varieties listed in the book.
Benscoter said apple varieties started to disappear as family farms declined and people moved to the city. People shopping for apples at stores only wanted to buy apples that were familiar to them. As such, suppliers told growers they did not want any more of certain varieties.
Now Benscoter scours apple orchards across the Northwest for evidence of these forgotten apples. Benscoter relies on emails and calls from people with leads on possible rare varieties waiting to be rediscovered.
He said one of the more remarkable aspects of finding these apples is knowing they somehow survived all sorts of weather and pest damage to be rediscovered again.
As for the brand new apple variety, Cosmic Crisp, Benscoter said he is a fan of the Washington State University-bred fruit.
“I love it,” he said.
