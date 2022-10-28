BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society is seeking a new member from District 2 for its Board of Trustees, the organization announced this week.
District 2 is comprised of Latah, Clearwater, Nez Perce, Lewis and Idaho counties. According to a news release from the society, the “ideal candidate” would be a professional or academic in the Idaho/history field, or a “well-connected leader who is passionate about Idaho’s history and can leverage their networks and resources in support of ISHS.”
The historical society is a state government agency that has a mission of “preserving and promoting Idaho history as a comprehensive statewide program of services.”
The District 2 seat had been occupied by Earl Bennett, of Genesee, but he “reached the end of his office term,” according to ISHS Executive Director Janet Gallimore.
“Earl demonstrated great leadership in many ISHS initiatives over that time, including the agency’s work on the Capitol Restoration, the reimagination of the Idaho State Museum, and the digitization of Idaho newspapers providing unfettered access to the over 300,000 page views of Idaho newspapers critical for research,” Gallimore said in a written news release. “Earl was a strong advocate for the agency’s regranting programs and he worked tirelessly to promote the Idaho State Historical Society in his district.”
Those seeking to apply are asked to submit a two-page resume along with a letter that explains their interest and credentials. Applications can be sent to Idaho State Historical Society Executive Director Janet L. Gallimore, 2205 Old Penitentiary Road, Boise, ID 83712, or emailed to janet.gallimore@ishs.idaho.gov.
The deadline to submit applications is Nov. 10.