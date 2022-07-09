Families who need assistance paying for school meals will be required to submit an application for free and reduced price school meals.
Parents can contact the school district their children attend to fill out an application. Families only need to submit one application per household, even if their children attend more than one school in the district.
Although there are no due dates to apply, families should apply before the start of the school year to confirm eligibility and enrollment in the program. Once a family is determined as eligible, they will remain so for the entire school year. An application must be resubmitted at the beginning of each school year.
Families that participate in federal assistance programs like Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Families in Idaho automatically qualify. Families on Food Distribution Programs on Indian Reservations also automatically qualify, but an application may still be required. Families can also qualify based on income guidelines and don’t need to be enrolled in an assistance program to access meals.
The change comes after Congress passed the Keep Kids Fed Act, reinstating the requirement that low-income students who fall above the poverty line pay a reduced price for school meals, which was suspended in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.