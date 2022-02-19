Applications for mailed ballots for the March 8 election in Idaho are due to the county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Friday.
School districts having elections include Highland, Culdesac, Orofino, Potlatch and Troy.
County auditor/recorder offices can be contacted at Nez Perce County, (208) 799-3020; Idaho County, (208) 983-2751; Lewis County, (208) 937-2661; Clearwater County, (208) 476-5615; and Latah County, (208) 883-7203.
Ballots for precinct 25 of the Highland School District supplemental and plant facility levy election were mailed to eligible voters Feb. 14. Those who have not received a mailed ballot can contact the Nez Perce County election department at (208) 799-3023. Those ballots can be returned by mail or in person to 1230 Main St., Lewiston. Ballots received after 8 p.m. March 8 will not be counted regardless of the postmark date.