Idaho Commerce is accepting applications for the Idaho Wild Rivers Grant Program for the 2021 grant cycle. Applications must be submitted via the department’s online portal by Jan 29. Awards will be determined by the Wild Rivers advisory panel in February 2021.
Eligible recipients of Wild Rivers grant funds are federal, state, or local government agencies, or incorporated nonprofit organizations related to whitewater river recreation.
Interested applicants can request access to the grant portal by emailing grants@commerce.idaho.gov.