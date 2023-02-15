KAMIAH — Applications are open for the 2023 Kelly Forks Residential Youth Conservation Corps program of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

This is a conservation and education work-based program for youth between ages 15 and 18 to explore, work and learn about the outdoors.

The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest will offer one six-week session scheduled from June 25 through Aug. 2. Four youths will be selected to participate in the program and will be stationed at Kelly Forks in the heart of the Clearwater mountains for the duration of the program.