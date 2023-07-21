Grant applications for the Idaho Career Ready Students (ICRS) program — a $45 million career technical education initiative — are now open. School districts and charters can apply for the funds here.

The ICRS program was approved by the Legislature earlier this year, and signed into law by Gov. Brad Little on March 31, after the state superintendent brought forward the idea. Supporting CTE is one of state superintendent Debbie Critchfield’s top priorities for her time in office.

“This program allows schools to tailor their Career Technical Education offerings to the unique needs of their communities,” Critchfield said in a Thursday press release. “We know that the best people to ask about the needs of a community are the members of that community, and this program positions Idahoans to create workforce solutions that are responsive and tailor-made for their area’s individual needs.”

