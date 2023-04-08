It’s National Poetry Month, and Whitman County Rural Library District is ready. We are very excited to welcome local poet, Christine McDonald, April 19 to read some of her poetry in The Center at the Colfax Library in honor of Earth Day. We hope you can stop by, hear Christine speak, and get a chance to chat with her about her writing.
Speaking of the Colfax Library, if you stop by you may notice it looks a little different. We have removed the music CD collection and replaced the end displays they occupied with a selection of poetry books from our collection. We have everything from the new collection from Sharon Olds, to Robert Frost, so stop by and check it out. You can also sit for a minute and test your skills at our haiku writing station and then be sure to grab a pocket poem from the circulation desk to take a poem with you on your way home.
While the pocket poems and haiku station will disappear once April is over, the poetry display is going to be up for the rest of the year. Why? Well, because we have started a new initiative where we focus on building up and displaying a specific part of our collection every year, and we decided to kick things off by making 2023 the year of poetry. Every year we’re going to pick a subject, which could be anything from science to quilting to cookbooks, and spend some time developing the collection with new books and displaying what we have to draw attention to the many wonderful items that are available to check out. Be sure to stop by regularly to see what we have and what is new, and see if you can find some poetry that speaks to you. You can also suggest titles or poets for us to purchase for the collection, or even suggest a topic you would like us to focus on next year.
Personally, I was not a huge poetry reader before a few years ago. I knew and had read some of the classics, but I did not have a good grasp of what modern poetry was doing or who was writing interesting things. So, I started seeking out new poets and seeing what spoke to me. I began by looking at Pulitzer and National Book Award winners, which is always hit and miss for me (I tend to agree much more with the National Book Award than the Pulitzer it turns out). I also sought recommendations from people much more knowledgeable than me, like my sister who is an English professor at Gonzaga and had many good places for me to start. This is how I learned about people like Mark Jarman, Ada Limon, Olds and more. I’m so glad I did, too, because it’s been a real joy to explore the world of poetry. I have no academic framing for poetry, meaning that I don’t have a deep understanding of its artistic history and formal structure. The flip side to that, though, is that I get to focus much more on the poetry itself and how it is, or isn’t, impacting me. I’ve certainly read some books that I didn’t get a lot out of, but I found that the poetry I did like was incredibly moving and meaningful to me. There are poems that are simply stunning in their use of language and metaphor, and my life is much richer for having read them. All of this is to say that you should give poetry a chance. It might take some time and effort, but it will be worth it in the end. And the library is here to help with that, so stop by and see what you can find.
Allen is the director of the Whitman County Library District.