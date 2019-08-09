Mayor Bill Lambert and other representatives from the city of Moscow will be on hand at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for the debut of aquatic wheelchairs at the Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow.
Admission to the event is free, however, attendees wanting to swim need to pay the daily fee at the ticket booth before entering.
Aquatic wheelchairs were recently purchased by the City of Moscow Parks and Recreation Department thanks to donations by Stepping Stones Inc., and Gritman Medical Center.
The wheelchairs are equipped with safety features including a seat belt, anti-tip wheels and brakes. They will be available for use at the aquatic center free of charge.