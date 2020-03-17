Adrian Arciga was announced the 2021 Distinguished Young Woman of Potlatch during Saturday’s program at Potlatch High School. She also received the fitness, self-expression, interview and BYBS awards.
As the Distinguished Young Women, Arciga will receive $1,500 in scholarship funds, and a chance to compete at the state level program in Pullman.
Taylor Carpenter was named first runner-up and awarded a scholarship of $950. Klancey Beebe was named second runner-up with a $700 scholarship.
Carpenter also received the scholastic, fitness, self-expression and talent awards. Beebe was awarded for fitness, self-expression, talent, interview and spirit.
Other scholarship recipients included Brenna Morris with the spirit award, Cassie Quiring with the BYBS award, Alyssa Felton for talent and Kendra Heitstuman for interview.