Are you ready for a book blind date this February?

Are you looking to find the book of your dreams this Valentine season? Colfax Library is making that possible through our annual “Blind Date with a Book” program, available for adults in February.
We are sure to include books of all genres and interests to fit everyone’s tastes. Snuggle up with everything from historical fiction and romance to psychological thrillers and true crime. Our blind date books come in large as well as regular print, graphic novel and audiobook options.
Here are some hints about available dates. See if you can guess any of the titles from these genre and subject clues.
n Fiction: heartwarming; bookworms; grandfathers and granddaughters (published 2021).
n Biography: forest; feline friend; World War II survival (2022).
n Large type: classic romance; mysterious gentlemen; charming; England; what if … ? (2007).
Fiction: No. 1 of a series; secret society; betrayal; power; seduction; magic (2021).
Nonfiction: anxiety; traveling; illustrations; tongue-in-cheek (2022).
Audiobook: channel Islands; letters; German occupation; book club (2008).
Graphic Novel: Ku Klux Klan; 1920s; World War I veteran; Sicilian immigrant; Carnegie Klan Riot (2021).
Did you see anything that intrigued you? Stop by Colfax Library to check one out anytime during the month of February and just maybe you’ll fall in love.
To go on a blind date with a book, browse the display of wrapped up books, read the hints, choose your favorite, check out, unwrap and enjoy. If you’re not sure which to pick, contact us and a librarian will set you up.
Previous blind date goers thoroughly enjoyed the surprise of unwrapping the book, trying to guess the titles from our clever hints, and the opportunity to read something they would not normally pick up.
Here are a few comment highlights from last year’s blind daters:
“I was intrigued pretty quickly — the first chapter had me hooked. Westover’s unique perspective and upbringing, combined with her captivating storytelling.” – “Educated” by Tara Westover
“Good sense of humor and wit. Very engaging.” — “Because of Miss Bridgerton” by Julia Quinn
“Fast paced, fun to read!” — “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple
“Combines two of my favs: spy novels and amazing women!” — “Red Sparrow” by Jason Matthews
“My date’s best feature was encouraging forgiveness and that people can change!” — “In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury
All participants get a chance to win a coffee date at Colfax’s newest business, Shotz Coffee, in the form of a $25 gift certificate. Shotz is set to open in early February
With a rating scale of “major dud” to “red hot,” be sure to return the Rate Your Date slip included with your blind date book to the Colfax Library by March 10, which serves as your entry into the prize drawing. Feel free to return to the desk or in our book drops.
If you’re ready to fall in love this February, stop by the Colfax Library or contact Sarah Phelan-Blamires at (509) 397-4366 or sarah@whitcolib.org.
Phelan-Blamires is the Public Services Librarian at the Colfax Library.