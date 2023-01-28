Are you ready for a book blind date this February?

Sarah Phelan-Blamires

 user

Are you looking to find the book of your dreams this Valentine season? Colfax Library is making that possible through our annual “Blind Date with a Book” program, available for adults in February.

We are sure to include books of all genres and interests to fit everyone’s tastes. Snuggle up with everything from historical fiction and romance to psychological thrillers and true crime. Our blind date books come in large as well as regular print, graphic novel and audiobook options.

Here are some hints about available dates. See if you can guess any of the titles from these genre and subject clues.

