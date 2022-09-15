An area closure near Orogrande, where the Williams Creek Fire has burned 15,773 acres since Aug. 29, is being reassessed by the U.S. Forest Service for possible rescission because of cooler, wetter weather in the area, according to a news release.

Road closures may remain, depending on fire activity and firefighting efforts. Crews continue to monitor the fire and work to prevent it from spreading.

The Williams Creek fire was ignited by lightning and is considered 31% contained.

