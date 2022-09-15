An area closure near Orogrande, where the Williams Creek Fire has burned 15,773 acres since Aug. 29, is being reassessed by the U.S. Forest Service for possible rescission because of cooler, wetter weather in the area, according to a news release.
Road closures may remain, depending on fire activity and firefighting efforts. Crews continue to monitor the fire and work to prevent it from spreading.
The Williams Creek fire was ignited by lightning and is considered 31% contained.
The Twin Lakes Fire, 23 miles southwest of Elk City, received a small amount of rain Tuesday, which led to a reduction in fire behavior. Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-50s and fog and additional rain are expected through the end of the week.
Snowfall in higher elevations is possible by early next week. With these conditions, fire behavior will be limited to creeping and smoldering.
The Double Creek Fire in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is 22% contained after burning 157,088 acres..
Firefighters continued to improve the containment line around the spot fire near the Imnaha River but were unable to finish firing operations because of the weather. Firefighters working in the Snake River patrolled the area looking for any remaining heat. The increase in overall containment occurred in this area, and firefighters anticipate more containment in the coming days.
On the southern end of the fire, crews will continue to build a handline to the wilderness boundary.