Counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will share in a national remittance of $578.8 million in payments in lieu of taxes (PILT), the U.S. Department of Interior announced Friday.
The program, which began in 1977, compensates local governments for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the department’s bureaus.
Joan Mooney, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget, said in a news release that PILT payments, “help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads and search-and-rescue operations. We are grateful for our ongoing partnerships with local jurisdictions across the country who help the Interior Department fulfill our mission on behalf of the American public.”
County commissioners have broad discretion in deciding how to spend PILT money, said Idaho County Clerk and Auditor Kathy Ackerman. Unlike the yearly payments from the Secure Rural Schools and Communities Act, which is dedicated to roads and schools, the commissioners can put the PILT funds where they are most needed during the annual budget process, Ackerman said.
The department collects more than $26.3 billion in revenue annually from commercial activities on public lands. A portion of those revenues is shared with states and counties. The balance is deposited into the U.S. Treasury that pays for a broad array of federal activities, including PILT funding.
Individual payments may vary from year to year as a result of changes in acreage data, which are updated annually by the federal agency administering the land; prior-year federal revenue-sharing payments reported annually by the governor of each state; inflationary adjustments using the Consumer Price Index; and population data, which are updated using information from the U.S. Census Bureau.
This year Clearwater County will receive $875,665 for 845,357 acres; Idaho County will receive $2 million for 4.5 million acres; Latah County gets $320,146 for 101,703 acres; Lewis County will receive $9,698 for 3,081 acres and Nez Perce County gets $98,565 for 31,905 acres.
In Washington, Asotin County will receive $192,437 for 71,579 acres; Garfield County gets $280,891 for 101,653 acres; and Whitman County will receive $67,294 for 21,733 acres.