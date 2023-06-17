Counties in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington will share in a national remittance of $578.8 million in payments in lieu of taxes (PILT), the U.S. Department of Interior announced Friday.

The program, which began in 1977, compensates local governments for tax-exempt federal lands administered by the department’s bureaus.

Joan Mooney, principal deputy assistant secretary for policy, management and budget, said in a news release that PILT payments, “help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads and search-and-rescue operations. We are grateful for our ongoing partnerships with local jurisdictions across the country who help the Interior Department fulfill our mission on behalf of the American public.”

