Palouse Pathways will host a free event for high school students titled “Returning Student” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday in the Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Recent graduates from area high schools who are now attending college will be available to share their experiences and insights with current high school students.
Colleges represented include Boise State University, University of Idaho, Washington State University, Lewis-Clark State College, Gonzaga University, Reed College, University of Southern California, Columbia University, Yale University, Cornell University, American University, Occidental College, Ithaca College, College of Wooster, Drake University and more.
The event is free and open to all interested high school students in grades 9-12 and home school students. Pizza and festive treats will be served, and there will be a raffle for two $50 gift cards.
For more information, visit palousepathways.org.