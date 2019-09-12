Gritman Medical Center and Pullman Regional Hospital, in collaboration with Palouse Urology, will have free prostate cancer screening clinics 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Palouse Urology offices in Gritman, 700 S. Main St. in Moscow, and Pullman Regional Hospital, 825 SE Bishop Blvd., Suite 101, in Pullman.
Men ages 50 and older are encouraged to attend the free screening clinic and exam.
Attendees will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and provide a simple blood sample, which will be tested for prostate specific antigen, a common indicator of potential prostate cancer. A physical exam to check for prostate tumors is optional.
For more information, contact Palouse Urology at (509) 332-3488 or visit palousespecialty.com/urology.