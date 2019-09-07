Businesses around the Palouse plan to celebrate Eat Local Month with events scheduled over the next few weeks that acknowledge local food producers, restaurants and artisans.
Area residents can participate in local farm tours to learn about and see where their food begins. The first farm tour will be 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday at Runner Bean Ranch, 17892 State Route 272, Palouse. Two additional farm tours are scheduled in September.
University of Idaho Extension worker Colette DePhelps will present on local food systems at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hunga Dunga Brewing Co., 333 Jackson St., Moscow, as part of the Rural Roots Speaking Series, “Food Connections on the Palouse.” Her presentation will include information and stories about food systems on the Palouse. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Local Moscow food and beverage vendors Moscow Brewing Co., Lodgepole, Maialina, Sangria, One World Cafe, Mikey’s Gyros and Palouse Juice will celebrate Locavore Night Out Sept. 13, 20 and 27 at their individual locations.
Steve Sheppard will host a tour of the WSU bee research facilities starting at 1 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Ferdinand’s Creamery parking lot, 2035 Ferdinand’s Lane, Pullman.
Eat Local Month is a collaboration among Buy Local Moscow, UI Extension, Moscow Food Co-op, the Palouse-Clearwater Food Coalition, Backyard Harvest, Rural Roots and Inland Northwest Broadcasting.
For more, check out the calendar at www.buylocalmoscow.com/eatlocal