Fourteen area students were among the 16,000 names listed Wednesday in the semifinals for the National Merit Scholarship Program.
Among those listed as 2020 semifinalists are Matteya Proctor from Deary High School; Judah Rauch, Cameron Vis and Rory Wilson from Logos School; Abhinaba Charit, Dalton Conway, James Craig and Jieyan Wang from Moscow High School; David Allen, Melody Gebremedhin, Thomas Horstkamp, Eric Kumar and Zhizhen Liu of Pullman High School; and Israel Ownbey, who is homeschooled in Moscow.
The high school seniors will have the opportunity to continue in the competition for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be announced this spring.
More than 90 percent of those listed are expected to attain finalist standing, according to a news release by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., of which about half will win a National Merit Scholarship.
For more information about the competition and scholarship program, visit nationalmerit.org.