Two women from the region made it to the top five in their respective groups in the Face of Horror online competition when voting in the most recent round ended Thursday evening.
E.D. Crouser, of Endicott, remains in first place in her group while Llashea Rush, of Lewiston, is sitting at fifth in her group. The most recent round of voting trimmed each group from 10 people to five.
Voting is ongoing and the current round will end Thursday evening. Only the top two people in each group will stay alive.