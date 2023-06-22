Arkansas decision could echo in Idaho

A decision by a federal judge Tuesday that struck down Arkansas’ ban on transgender health care for minors may have implications for a similar challenge in Idaho.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. blocks the first-in-the-U.S. ban on this type of health care — which can include puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. The decision applies only to Arkansas.
Ritchie Eppink, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, is one of the lawyers representing the families of transgender teenagers challenging a similar ban that passed the Idaho Legislature in this past session. He said it follows a pattern of many of these types of laws being blocked in other states.
“Once these courts look at the evidence, the overwhelming evidence, they find these laws are discriminatory and, like in Arkansas, not even rational,” Eppink said.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which is defending the state’s law, declined to comment.
Earlier this month, federal judges temporarily blocked bans on transgender care for minors in Indiana and Florida while those laws are being challenged.
Idaho’s law, after hours of emotional testimony, passed easily through the House and Senate. Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 71 on April 4.
Little wrote in a transmittal letter, “In signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies. However, as policymakers we should take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children.”
Families of two Idaho transgender teenagers filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court June 1, arguing the law violates the constitutional guarantee of equal protection and due process for the parents, the Associated Press reported.
The law would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison to provide puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones or gender-affirming surgery to someone under 18 years old.
Moody’s decision on the Arkansas ban found that depriving minors of this type of treatment could cause them harm, NPR reported.
“Rather than protecting children or safeguarding medical ethics, the evidence showed that the prohibited medical care improves the mental health and well-being of patients and that, by prohibiting it, the State undermined the interests it claims to be advancing,” the ruling states.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, who sponsored the legislation in the Idaho House, previously said he felt confident the law would hold up to legal challenges. He said he consulted with appellate attorneys from two law firms as well as the office of the previous attorney general, Lawrence Wasden.
“There is no constitutional right to sterilize children,” Skaug said.
Eppink said it was noteworthy that in the Arkansas case, the judge did not find the experts or evidence in favor of the ban credible.
“Hopefully courts will continue to put a stop to these laws taking effect, including in Idaho,” he said, “because the overwhelming evidence, as this Arkansas decision details, shows that this health care is safe, necessary and well within the rights, including the Constitutional rights, of families and children to choose in private consultation with their health care providers.”
