Arkansas decision could echo in Idaho

Eppink

A decision by a federal judge Tuesday that struck down Arkansas’ ban on transgender health care for minors may have implications for a similar challenge in Idaho.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge James Moody Jr. blocks the first-in-the-U.S. ban on this type of health care — which can include puberty blockers, hormones and surgery. The decision applies only to Arkansas.

Ritchie Eppink, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, is one of the lawyers representing the families of transgender teenagers challenging a similar ban that passed the Idaho Legislature in this past session. He said it follows a pattern of many of these types of laws being blocked in other states.