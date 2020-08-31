An armed robbery reportedly took place near the intersection of University Avenue and Ash Street on the University of Idaho campus Saturday, according to a Vandal Alert emergency message sent by the school Sunday morning.
Cpl. Shaine Gunderson with the Moscow Police Department said the incident is under active investigation but police had no suspects as of Sunday afternoon. Gunderson said there is not believed to be any further threat posed to campus at this time.
A second Vandal Alert message was sent Sunday evening indicating there was not an immediate danger to the campus.