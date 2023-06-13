Arrest warrant issued for Khurana

Praveen Khurana

An arrest warrant has been issued for the former owner of the now defunct Emperor of Indian Restaurant in Lewiston.

Praveen K. Khurana, 62, faces 100 days in the Nez Perce County Jail for contempt of court convictions that grew out of a civil case over the Lewiston house where he was living and allegedly gutted prior to being evicted.

According to a news release from Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin J. Coleman, authorities do not know the whereabouts of Khurana and are seeking the public’s help to locate him. The arrest warrant is valid only in Idaho.

Recommended for you