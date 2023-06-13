Arrest warrant issued for Khurana

An arrest warrant has been issued for the former owner of the now defunct Emperor of Indian Restaurant in Lewiston.
Praveen K. Khurana, 62, faces 100 days in the Nez Perce County Jail for contempt of court convictions that grew out of a civil case over the Lewiston house where he was living and allegedly gutted prior to being evicted.
According to a news release from Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin J. Coleman, authorities do not know the whereabouts of Khurana and are seeking the public’s help to locate him. The arrest warrant is valid only in Idaho.
Khurana was arrested on a felony charge of malicious injury to property in 2019 for allegedly stripping the home he was living in of its contents, including things like light fixtures, doors, sinks, and cabinets. The charge was later dropped, but did not end the legal troubles for Khurana.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, on behalf of the estate of Delores Adamson, filed a civil case against Khurana in 2018 in which it sought his eviction from the home on the 700 block of Preston Avenue. Khurana had claimed possession of the house and said he made several improvements.
According to court records, then-magistrate court Judge Michelle Evans evicted Khurana later that year and issued a restraining order directing him not to take any fixtures from the residence but allowing him to remove his property as long as doing so did not damage the home.
In 2019, the department filed a motion of contempt and alleged Khurana had gutted the home and caused substantial damage to its interior. In 2021, the court found Khurana guilty of 20 counts of contempt of court for violating the restraining order. He was ordered to serve five days for each contempt conviction, totaling 100 days in jail. He later filed a series of appeals that delayed the sentence.
On May 5, with many of the appeals exhausted, District Court Judge Adam H. Green ordered him to serve his sentence. The arrest warrant was issued Monday.
Khurana also faced legal challenges related to his restaurant on the 800 block of Main Street in Lewiston. It burned in a 2019 fire that was preceded by years of legal wrangling between Khurana and the city of Lewiston. The legal fight continued after the fire, with the city and Khurana dueling over cleanup of the site.