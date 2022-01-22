Paintings of flowers and landscapes by local artist Ena Sanchez Raml will fill the gallery wall at the downtown Moscow Food Co-op for the next month.
Raml is donating all proceeds to the Gritman Memorial Foundation and the Idaho State Veterans’ Home in Lewiston to ease the financial burden for cancer patients and provide for those who served in the military.
“My landscapes are all in plein air,” Raml said. “I just have a profound love of color and trying to capture the effect of light on a subject. I don’t work from photographs.”
The pieces range in size and price with some of the smaller 6-by-6-inch oil paintings going for $125 and a selection of larger works priced at $400.
Raml holds a fine arts degree in painting from Florida International University and a teaching degree from the University of Idaho.
Over the last 12 years, Raml traveled the country to study with professional painters.
“I normally like to paint during the summers but we had all those issues with wildfire smoke this summer, so I had to paint indoors,” she said. “Before that, I did get out to do three paintings at Winchester Lake.”
After testing positive for COVID-19 last summer, the side effects of which she dealt with for nearly a month, Raml went in for a mammogram and was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had surgery in September and recently finished radiation therapy.
She was inspired to do the gallery for other people in the community who have cancer.
“I saw firsthand that a lot of people are worse off than I was,” Raml said. “I want them to know that somebody is thinking about them and praying for them. I want to lift up their spirits.”
Proceeds benefiting the Gritman Memorial Foundation will go to either Bosom Buddies or Light a Candle, at the choice of the buyer. Bosom Buddies provides free screening mammograms to local women who are unable to pay on their own and the Light a Candle program helps ease the financial burden for patients going through cancer treatment.
Any donations to the Idaho State Veterans Home will go toward clothing, basic needs and a pizza party for residents.
“So many of our veterans don’t have their needs met,” Raml said. “My heart just goes out to them.”
Raml lives in Lewiston and has taught art in Lapwai for the last 18 years.
Her work, which went up Wednesday evening, will be on display through Feb. 15 in the deli and cafe area of the Moscow Food Co-op located at 121 East Fifth Street. Potential buyers can find her contact information next to the paintings.
“I don’t photograph my works and I don’t sell prints, so they’re one of a kind,” Raml said. “I’ve been honing my skills for over 30 years.”
