A public artist reception for Third Street Gallery’s current exhibit, “Jazz Hands,” is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Moscow City Hall, 206 W. Third St.
The reception will include a dance and music improvisation by Contact Jams, performing artists from the University of Idaho’s DancersDrummers Dreamers.
The exhibit echoes the celebration of University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival, and features work by Julia Ames, David Janssen Jr., Josh Kirby, Melanie Lieb Taylor, Louise Davison, Josiah Nance, Britani Phelps, Abigail Spence, Erica Wagner, David Wilson and UI graphic design class led by Delphine Keim.
The exhibit runs through April 3.