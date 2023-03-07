LEWISTON — Artist Lydia Nobles was caught by surprise last week when she received word artwork she’d been asked to contribute to a Lewiston show about women’s health was being rejected days before the exhibit was set to open.
The New York-based conceptual artist is asking for her work to be displayed in the “Unconditional Care” exhibition that opened Friday at Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History after school officials removed it from the lineup citing Idaho’s No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
Nobles’ “As I Sit Waiting” series was left out because of the school’s interpretation of the law that “prohibits the use of public funds for abortion, including speech that would ‘promote abortion’ or ‘counsel in favor of abortion,’ ” according to a letter from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Coalition Against Censorship.
“They entirely omitted my work,” Nobles said.
That work, she said, consisted of four interviews — three on video and one on audio — with women discussing reproductive health care, including abortions.
An LCSC spokesperson shared a statement Monday confirming some art was cut from the exhibition because of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.
“After obtaining legal advice, per Idaho Code Section 18-8705, some of the proposed exhibits could not be included in the exhibition,” Communications Director Logan Fowler said via email.
The letter asking for Nobles’ work to be included in the exhibit was emailed Friday to LCSC President Cynthia Pemberton and Center for Arts & History Director Emily Johnsen and signed by Elizabeth Larison, director of the National Coalition Against Censorship’s Arts & Culture Advocacy Program; Scarlet Kim, senior staff attorney, Speech, Privacy and Technology Project at the ACLU; and Leo Morales, executive director, ACLU Idaho.
Reached by phone Monday, Morales said he hopes LCSC’s actions don’t set a precedent in Idaho for “potentially censoring protected speech.”
“We’re disappointed that the college decided to move in this direction,” he said. “We hope that other colleges and universities across the state don’t move in the same direction.”
Prompted by the same Idaho law cited by LCSC, the University of Idaho in Moscow issued an internal memo last fall cautioning employees against counseling students about reproductive health care, including abortion. The university faced criticism, including from the White House, for the move.
Regarding the question of censoring artwork, Morales said, higher education institutions are responsible for presenting students with “an array of viewpoints.”
“Here, with this particular exhibit, is an opportunity for the community to engage, to make an opinion about a policy issue. That’s what’s critical and important about the First Amendment, the bedrock principle that has allowed for rigorous discussion about different viewpoints, for consideration and for discussion. And that’s what this exhibit was intending to do.”
Nobles said she received an email from the college last Tuesday stating her artwork would not be included in the show.
“I followed up with (Johnsen) asking more questions, like what parts of the video, what parts of the captions, etc., and they didn’t respond,” Nobles said. “The only other response I got from her was if I wanted to submit a different work. She was trying to do her best, but unfortunately she’s a subsidiary of the school at this point.”
Johnsen, contacted Monday, said she had been advised not to comment on the matter.
The exhibition’s curator, New York City-based artist Katrina Majkut, argued the full, uncensored show should have been allowed, as free speech.
“A lot of people are just operating on fear,” Majkut said. “(But) we’re protected by First Amendment rights and protected by academic freedom policies.”
Three of Majkut’s pieces were affected by the alleged censorship, including a cross-stitched image of abortion pills and accompanying label, and some text from another label.
Majkut, who traveled to Lewiston from New York to attend Friday’s opening reception for the exhibit, said she intentionally creates artwork to appeal to a broad audience, with the hope of sparking discussion among viewers with diverse opinions.
“I really am trying to be bipartisan in my approach to these issues, so that the topic relates to anyone no matter what their political affiliations or belief system is,” she said. “I really try hard to make it relatable to anyone and find some common ground.”
She was verbally notified last week, the day before the show was set to open, that some of her work would not be exhibited, Majkut said.
School administrators came to the gallery to review the artwork, she said, after which she was informed her piece depicting abortion medication would not be allowed.
She looked for ways to compromise, she said, including asking if a sign could be installed on the wall where the piece would have been displayed indicating art was meant to go up but had been censored. That request, she said, was denied.
She said she was mystified when a label for one of her artworks was flagged, given it consisted of a description, with sources cited, of Idaho’s current abortion statutes.
“I’m trying to make it really educational, and the wall label that was rejected just explains Idaho’s own law to the students and the public,” she said.
Chicago-based artist Michelle Hartney has two sets of work in the show, a display of handsewn hospital gowns representing women who died from pregnancy-related causes and a series of letters sent to Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger in the 1920s by women seeking help with birth control.
One of those letters was removed from the exhibition, “because it mentions abortion,” Hartney said.
The exclusion of her and other artists’ work caused her to also seek the advice of the National Coalition Against Censorship and ACLU, and Hartney said she will be appealing to the college to reinstate her full exhibit.
“They need to be held accountable, because this is terrifying, this level of censorship about art that has to do with abortion,” she said. “Especially because it’s at an educational institution.”
Hartney said she wants people to know Johnsen was supportive of the artists involved.
“Sometimes curators are responsible for censorship, and sometimes they’re not and they get thrown under the bus for it,” Hartney said. “I just want folks to know that Emily and Katrina (Majkut) had nothing to do with the censorship. Especially Emily. It was above her and out of her hands, and I just hope she doesn’t get any flak for it.”
Participating artists faced the decision in the days and hours leading up to the exhibit’s opening about whether to allow their art to be displayed at all, Majkut said.
“In situations like this in the art world, it’s very common for artists to pull their work from the art show in solidarity against censorship,” she said. “The artists were free to do this. I recommended they keep the artwork in because I thought the impact of their artwork … would be greater to the Lewiston community than pulling the artwork, and they all agreed that that was true.”
The exhibit, in the first-floor gallery at 415 Main St., is scheduled to remain on display through April 23.