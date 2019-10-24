The City of Pullman Arts Commission is seeking three candidates to fill partial terms on the arts commission through 2020 and 2021.
Candidates with diverse experience in arts, business, marketing and event planning are encouraged to apply.
Applications are available at Neill Public Library or online through bit.ly/2MBJ5DE. Applications should be submitted to Mayor Glenn Johnson, City Hall, 325 SE Paradise St., Pullman, WA 99163.
Application reviews will begin Nov. 1. Positions will remain open until filled.