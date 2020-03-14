Registration is now open for the Artwalk 2020 event in Moscow, scheduled for June 19, which will include an artist reception, musical performances and Main Street events.
Forms are available through shortened link bit.ly/3cyz8BA. Registration deadline is May 1.
Two information sessions will be held to familiarize Artwalk participants with the new registration procedures and strategies for connecting host locations and artists. Information sessions are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at Moscow City Hall.