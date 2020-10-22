The Moscow School District on Wednesday alerted parents in the district that they, like all families with school-age children in Idaho, may be eligible to receive as much as $3,500 to offset educational expenses incurred by the pandemic.
Parents and guardians of students attending public, private or parochial K-12 schools in Idaho, as well as homeschool students, who have experienced employment disruption because of COVID-19 may seek relief through the Strong Families, Strong Students program.
According to a flyer sent to Moscow parents Wednesday, eligible families can receive a credit for $1,500 per child or up to $3,500 per family and can seek reimbursement for educational expenses paid between March 1 and Dec. 30.
They may also purchase computers and technology, pay for internet access, instructional materials, fees for courses, tutoring services and educational services and therapies through approved vendors available through an online marketplace, the flyer said.
Those who receive approval will have access to money deposited to a digital wallet, which will be available through the current school year.
Enrollment for the program is open from Oct. 21 to Dec. 15 and awards will be issued first based on need and then on a first-come, first-served basis.
All funds will be issued by Dec. 31, the flyer said, but families have until June 30 to spend the money.
Applicants are asked to have evidence of their childrens’ enrollment in public or private school and a copy of their 2019 tax return. Parents of homeschooled children must provide proof of residence when they apply.
Applications and more information on the Strong Families, Strong Students program can be found at strongfamilies.idaho.gov.