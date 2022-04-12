Asia on the Palouse: Speaker talks U.S.-China relations

Trade between the U.S. and China has swelled in the past two decades, but so have tensions between the countries.
Ho-fung Hung, professor of political economy and chairman of the sociology department at Johns Hopkins University, spoke about the fraying of U.S.-China relations during a lecture as part of the University of Idaho’s Asia on the Palouse Speakers Series.
“There was a time when China-U.S. relations were much, much better,” Hung said.
Hung flew from Baltimore to Spokane to be face-to-face with students on UI’s campus Monday afternoon. He detailed how the world’s two biggest economies developed a rivalry.
Following the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, there was hardly any trade between the countries for more than 30 years. Then in the 80s, the U.S. and China began normalizing relations.
“At that time, when people thought about globalization, they didn’t think about China immediately,” he said. “American corporations in the beginning were very reluctant to think about going to China and Apple didn’t actually move their manufacturing facilities to China until after getting into (the World Trade Organization).”
China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, while committing to tariff cuts for imported goods, protections for intellectual property and transparency surrounding regulations.
Membership in the organization ensured “normal trade relations” for China and one of the largest export markets for U.S. goods and services. Despite the ensuing boom in trade, increasing investment by Chinese companies has raised national security concerns.
The two economies are now very connected, according to Hung.
“The paradox is that the two countries, even after the trade war, the supply chain and everything else are still very much connected,” he said. “So, what happened?”
He says deteriorating relations are a result of changing corporate affairs and China’s threat to U.S. hegemony.
In the American Chamber of Commerce in the People’s Republic of China’s annual China Business Climate survey released last month, U.S. companies operating in China cited political pressure for the uncertainty of the country’s business environment.
“I don’t have predictions for how this ends, but I have some historical comparisons,” Hung said.
