Asotin County prosecutor dies in motorcycle crash

Benjamin Nichols

Asotin County Prosecutor Benjamin C. Nichols died Friday after being involved in a vehicle versus motorcycle crash on Critchfield Road between Clarkston and Asotin.

According to a news release from the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols was riding his motorcycle east on Critchfield Road. He was near the intersection of Swallows Nest Drive when a westbound SUV driven by 79-year-old Richard B. Hensley, of Lewiston, attempted to turn left from Critchield onto Swallows Nest Drive and collided with Nichols.

Nichols was taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, and was being prepared for a transfer to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane by helicopter. But that flight was canceled when his condition worsened.