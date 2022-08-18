The Aspen Heights complex in Pullman has offered residents more accommodations while units are still under construction — but a completion date for the student housing development still is not known.

Multiple residents at Aspen Heights were unable to move into their apartments on their original move-in date Aug. 13. The apartment community notified residents in an email Aug. 4 that move-ins would be delayed until October because of construction issues, and offered some accommodation assistance and recommendations.

The company emailed residents Aug. 9 with an update on the situation and gave residents additional compensation and lodging options.

