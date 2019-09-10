A 21-year-old man suspected of choking his sister in Pullman was taken to the hospital Saturday after apparently jumping out of an apartment window when the police arrived.
Pullman Police Department Sgt. Jake Opgenorth said a woman reported that Steven Moore allegedly choked his sister around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
When police arrived, they found Moore outside his apartment with a laceration on his scalp. Opgenorth said police believe that after Moore heard the police were coming, he jumped out of the second floor window of his apartment and hit his head on a cinderblock.
He was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital and charged with second-degree assault domestic violence.