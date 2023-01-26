CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — An asteroid the size of a delivery truck will whip past Earth tonight, one of the closest such encounters ever recorded.

NASA insists it will be a near miss with no chance of the asteroid hitting Earth.

NASA said Wednesday this newly discovered asteroid will zoom 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America. That’s 10 times closer than the bevy of communication satellites circling overhead.

