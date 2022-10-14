HOUSTON — With every big swing, Yordan Alvarez is owning this October.

A ferocious comeback for the powerful slugger who struggled in Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in last year’s World Series.

Alvarez and his mighty bat did it yet again, launching a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning off Seattle ace Luis Castillo that lifted the Astros over the Mariners 4-2 on Thursday for a 2-0 lead in the AL Division Series.

Recommended for you