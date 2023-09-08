At Palouse fair, trust is a must

Hallie Kerr, 7, tends to her sheep Rosie before showing at the Palouse Empire Fair on Thursday.

 Liesbeth Powers/Tribune

For the young participants showing off their livestock and pets at the Palouse Empire Fair, the key to earning a prized ribbon at the event is trust.

They must earn the trust of their animal, especially if that animal is hundreds of pounds heavier than the kids.

Ty Scott, a 14-year-old from Colfax, expertly led his 285-pound pig back to its pen at the swine barn Thursday.

Tags

Recommended for you