In a year that has been difficult for K-12 schools around the world, staff members at Paradise Creek Regional High School in Moscow say not only did their students survive — they thrived.
Because of its size, the alternative high school was able to continue to deliver in-person instruction four days a week throughout the year. However, school officials said it was still a year of adjustment. Like other schools, students and staff had to incorporate more online learning into their curriculum than usual and persevere through pandemic-related restrictions.
Principal Brian Smith said despite these challenges, students performed admirably and the school was able to offer a number of field trips and even host its first ever prom. He said if anything, this unorthodox school year “brought our little school family even closer.”
“We understand that when someone comes into our school, they may be at-risk to graduate and it’s our role to give them a new experience and a new opportunity to get their footing and find success within school,” Smith said. “At the beginning of the year, we met as a family — all staff, all students — and said ‘Hey, we’re still going to do it, we’re still going to work with each other and figure out solutions.’ ”
Ruby Jackson, a teacher at Paradise, said their “at-risk students” made the best of an “at-risk year,” and it was due largely because of the tenacity and talent of the teens.
She said one student in particular, Katelynn Parcell, gave birth to her son, Karter, in November and is still on track to graduate a year early. Parcell said she has plans to study nursing at Lewis-Clark State College in the fall and said she couldn’t have done it without the support she received at Paradise Creek.
“After I gave birth, I didn’t want to do anything, I just wanted to be home with my kid, but then I started bringing my son to school and I realized that the atmosphere of the school is a really great atmosphere — it’s like a family,” Parcell said. “I’m so grateful for that, especially with (Karter) because they’ve helped me take tests, and given me space so that I could take it on my own instead of having to watch my son at school.”
For her part, Jackson said she was inspired by her students’ perseverance in an uncertain year, noting a large proportion of their nine graduates this year have plans to attend college in the fall.
“It’s amazing to see that, given all of the struggles that we’ve had over this past year — just the whole world and our nation and our state — that these kids are so resilient,” Jackson said. “If they’re just given the right amount of support and love, they can do amazing things, given any obstacle.”
