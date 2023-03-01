Leaders in the community and at University of Idaho encouraged residents to advocate for themselves if they have concerns about personal safety.

Nearly four months after four UI students were murdered near campus, the UI hosted a town hall event to address questions students commonly ask regarding safety measures.

The conversation touched on issues like outdoor lighting, security cameras and door locks. If students and community members have questions about these issues, the panel of speakers recommended they not hesitate to contact their landlords, city representatives or university officials to let them know about any problems that exist.