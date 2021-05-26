The Port of Whitman County last week secured a $200,000 grant fueling an early step in the potential renovation of Washington State University’s old steam plant on the southwest corner of the school’s Pullman campus.
Awarded by the Washington Department of Ecology, the grant will fund a feasibility study investigating steps necessary to repurpose the 94-year-old, mostly defunct steam plant.
Uses described in the port’s application include a ground-floor restaurant that would collaborate with WSU’s School of Food Science and two mezzanine floors that would be the site of a “commercialization center” with office and lab space where researchers and graduate students could work on marketable concepts. The application also mentions an event center in the parking lot.
Port Executive Director Joe Poire said these plans are largely conceptual, and there likely will be more ideas and speculative plans before the project clears even this initial phase. Poire said if everything goes smoothly, the port hopes to secure a long-term lease on the space.
“A lot of things that people really want to have happen there are outside of the port’s mission, for instance, like the restaurant or whatnot,” he said. “We’re all for that stuff — what we really want to have in there so we can participate is that commercialization and the business startup and business-acceleration (component).”
Poire said the outlook for future phases of work on the site looks sunnier with a $1.3 billion infrastructure package kicking around Congress and a good deal of stimulus money being pumped into state budgets.
Because the plant was coal-fired in the roughly 75 years it was operational, WSU spokesman Phil Weiler said the feasibility study will largely look into how much cleanup the site will require.
“Because it has been an industrial site for three quarters of a century, we expect that there is going to be remediation that needs to be done before we can have any kind of reuse,” Weiler said. “The Port of Whitman County, I think, sees that site has interesting potential for redevelopment, but everybody who is aware of the facility knows that there’s likely going to need to be removal or remediation of contamination that took place over 75-plus years.”
Weiler said the analysis itself will take time and at its conclusion, there will still be several steps that must be taken before a conversation can be had surrounding the specifics of just how the site will be used. He said assuming they can quickly secure funding for the actual remediation of contaminants on the site, that process could take a great deal of time on its own.
“Once we know what we’re dealing with, then we can take the next step of seeing if we can secure funding to be able to do the remediation,” Weiler said. “Once that happens, then the path is clearer toward saying all right, ‘how best could this be used?’ ”
“There’s kind of a roadmap to this type of thing,” agreed Poire. “We’re just starting down the road.”
