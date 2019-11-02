ATOS Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Administration Building Auditorium on the UI campus as the second performance of the season for the Auditorium Chamber Music Series.
Formed in 2003 in Berlin, the Trio includes violinist Annette von Hehn, cellist Stefan Heinemeyer and pianist Thomas Hoppe.
Tickets for the concert are available at BookPeople of Moscow; online through the following shortened link: bit.ly/31icOWb; and at the door. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors 60 and older, $10 for students and free for children 12 and younger with a paying adult.