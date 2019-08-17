A Friday news release from Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reminded Idahoans to be aware and cautious of the so-called Social Security impostor scam.
According to the release, consumer complaints about the scam have increased over the summer, spiking again last week.
Wasden asked Idahoans to remember four main points:
The Social Security Administration will never call and ask for Social Security numbers or ask for a fee payment, nor will it call to threaten benefits.
Do not rely on caller ID. Computers can make caller ID read any number.
Never give Social Security numbers to anyone calling. Do not confirm the last four digits. The same goes for bank account or credit card information.
Anyone asking you to wire money, pay with a gift card or send cash is a scammer.
For information or questions about scams, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at (208) 334-2424 or 1 (800) 432-3545.