Wendy Olson

Attorney Wendy Olson appears at a hearing in the Latah County Courthouse on June 9, 2023, in Moscow. Olson is representing University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield in her federal defamation lawsuit against a Texas TikTok personality.

 Daily News file photo

A federal judge heard arguments Friday morning in the case involving a TikTok personality who accused a University of Idaho professor of ordering the Nov. 13 Moscow murders that left four UI students dead.

Ashley Guillard, the TikTok personality, continued to make accusations against professor Rebecca Scofield during Friday’s hearing in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Raymond Patricco.

Scofield’s attorneys filed a federal defamation lawsuit against Texas resident Guillard in December. Guillard, in return, has filed her own counterclaims against Scofield.

