The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office and the attorney for the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case have filed documents with the Idaho Supreme Court further supporting the need for a court-imposed gag order.

That gag order, or nondissemination order, was signed by Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall and prohibits law enforcement and attorneys for anyone involved in the case from speaking publicly about the murders to the media.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Dec. 30 and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in the November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. He awaits his June 26 preliminary hearing.