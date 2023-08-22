IDHW disputes audit’s findings

Jeppesen

An audit of an embattled grant program has found the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare was deficient in its distribution of a federal grant and found it serious enough to refer it to the attorney general’s office.

The 55-page report, released Monday afternoon, listed eight findings against the health department’s distribution of the Community Partners Grant funds.

The department in the report disputed these findings. In an Aug. 11 response to the draft findings, health Director Dave Jeppesen said the department “welcomes the audit review and the transparency it affords the public in understanding” the grant program, but disagrees with the findings.

Recommended for you