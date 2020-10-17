Whitman County Palouse Empire Fair staff misappropriated $1,350 in scholarship money in 2017, according to findings in a recent Washington State Auditor fraud investigation report.
According to the report released Thursday three vendors in May 2017 wrote checks totaling $1,350 to support the fair’s royalty scholarship program. Those checks were cashed but the money was not deposited into the county’s bank account.
There was not enough information to identify the bank or bank account that ultimately received the money.
The Auditor’s Office could not determine if further misappropriation or questionable activity occurred because of lack of adequate records and monitoring over fair department operations.
The report found weaknesses in the county’s “receipting controls” and inadequate records for payroll disbursements, travel reimbursements and credit card purchases.
“We recommend the county strengthen internal controls over fair department operations to maintain adequate oversight and monitoring to safeguard public resources,” the auditor’s report says.
In the report, the county wrote a response saying the Whitman County Palouse Empire Fair administrative staff left county employment in October 2017.
“New administrative staff was hired, and practices, policies, and procedures were addressed to correct internal control issues,” the county wrote.
After county staff discovered some donations for the royalty program were not deposited into any county-owned bank account, the fair immediately discontinued soliciting public donations for the royalty program.