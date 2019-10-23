The Whitman County Auditor said her office has received a lot of inquiry about how the ballots for Pullman Regional Hospital’s Proposition 1 will be counted this election.
Voters will decide whether to pass a $29 million bond to fund a new electronic medical record system and a 45,000-square-foot expansion.
The measure on the Nov. 5 ballot, Proposition 1, needs 60 percent approval from those who cast ballots, and the number of people voting has to be at least 40 percent of those who participated in the city of Pullman’s last general election.
According to Jamison, 9,360 people voted in the 2018 general election.
Jamison said that after consulting with the Office of the Washington Secretary of State, she found it is the hospital’s responsibility to determine if the bond passes based on state laws.
That means the hospital must decide which ballots will be used in determining whether the 40 percent minimum voter turnout requirement is met.
“Are they including everyone who voted in the Pullman district ... or are they including only the people that voted in the Pullman district and also voted on that (proposition)?” Jamison said.
PRH must decide whether to count the ballots where voters left the Proposition 1 section blank, she said. Other voters may also “overvote” and fill in both the yes and no bubbles for the proposition.
PRH spokesperson Megan Guido wrote in an email to the Daily News that the hospital staff is consulting with legal counsel on this issue.
Low voter turnout sank the bond when it first ran in the spring. Only 2,077 votes were cast, short of the 3,745 needed to validate the election, but 63.7 percent of them were in favor.
