Tommy Orange, author of “There There,” the selected book for the University of Idaho’s Common Read program, will present 7-8:30 p.m., Thursday at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Through the story of 12 characters living in Oakland, the book examines various aspects of urban American Indian life.
This is the second in a series of public conversations organized by Vital Community Conversations, which hopes to address community divisions. The program is sponsored by First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and United Church.
The program is free and open to the public.