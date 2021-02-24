Author Annie Lampman will give a live talk Tuesday on Facebook about her new book, “Sins of the Bees.”
The talk, from noon to 12:45 p.m., will be shown on the Latah County Library’s Facebook page at this shortened web link: tinyurl.com/u5mq9otr. Viewers do not need a Facebook account to participate in the event.
Questions for the author may be submitted before the event on paper at the Moscow Public Library or online at this shortened web link: tinyurl.com/AnnieLampmanLCLD. Those in the Latah County area will be entered to win a copy of “Sins of the Bees.”
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bailey Gillreath-Brown at baileyg@latahlibrary.org.