A flash flood watch has been issued for Latah County starting this morning and lasting through the evening.
A round of rainfall expected today has raised concerns of flooding for Paradise Creek in Moscow, according to a news release from the National Weather Service.
The release said an additional half inch of rain is likely today, and with soils in the Paradise Creek Basin already saturated or frozen, rapid water level rises are expected throughout the day.
Residents are advised to monitor weather forecasts and to be prepared to take action should an official flash flood warning be issued.
The flood watch comes on the heels of a hazardous weather outlook issued for the region by the NWS over the weekend.
The outlook calls for “breezy to windy conditions over southeast Washington and the southern to central Idaho panhandle today,” and advises people to secure light-weight items so they are not blown away.
Lowland snow will be possible with the arrival of a colder weather system Wednesday, the release said.