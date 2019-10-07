SPOKANE — Authorities say a man died while Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to subdue him at a home near the Idaho border.
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a Newman Lake home Saturday after a family member reported a man out of control and on drugs.
A news release from the department said several deputies and a police officer responded because of recent calls in which the man was uncooperative and needed to be restrained. It said a stun gun was used Saturday to subdue him and that it took several deputies to restrain the man, who wasn’t immediately identified.
The department said the man stopped breathing after being handcuffed and died despite resuscitation efforts.
Three deputies are on administrative leave pending an investigation by the Spokane Regional Investigative Response Team, the Spokesman-Review reported.