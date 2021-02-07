Autumn Russell was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman of Moscow on Saturday, earning the DYW medallion and $2,150 at the annual scholarship program.
Russell, a junior at Moscow High School, was one of five participants at the program. She will represent Moscow at the 2022 Idaho DYW program in Idaho Falls in October. The year of the program coincides with the year the local participants will graduate from high school.
Russell won awards in four judged categories, which were Self Expression, Talent, Scholastic and Interview.
First runner-up on the evening was Marilla Story, a junior at Logos School. Story won $1,000 in scholarships. She earned an Interview award, and also won the Emmie Law Spirit of DYW award, voted on by the participants.
Other award winners on the evening were Logos juniors Emma Handel for Fitness and Hazel Rheingans for Scholastic.
The program, “Game Day,” featured a sports theme and took place at the Latah County Fairgrounds in front of a small gathering of participant families.
Hope Belschner, the 2021 Moscow DYW, performed an Irish Dance during the program and delivered a farewell message describing her DYW experience, which included representing Moscow at the state DYW program.
Emcee for the evening was Moscow’s Dennis McGreevy. Program judges were Greg Parks, Darbi Boyer, Emily Gottschalk, Patty Kechter and Megan Vining. The scholastic judge was Shawna Lindquist.
The program was broadcast on Facebook Live by Mirror Up Imagery, owned and operated by Brett Hogaboam.
2022 Distinguished Young Women of Moscow
Award Winners
Distinguished Young Woman ($1,250): Autumn Russell
First Alternate ($500): Marilla Story
Scholastic ($250): Hazel Rheingans, Autumn Russell
Interview ($250): Marilla Story, Autumn Russell
Talent ($250): Autumn Russell
Fitness ($150): Emma Handel
Self Expression ($150): Autumn Russell
Emmie Law Spirit of DYW ($250): Marilla Story