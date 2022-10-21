After warm weather offered an extended summer, fall temperatures are arriving this weekend.
According to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Spokane, a high-pressure system settled in the region for the last month that affected Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana. That high pressure system kept conditions warmer and drier than average.
Now a low-pressure system is coming to the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler and wetter temperatures that are more normal for this time of year.
“This is what we should be experiencing,” the National Weather Service forecaster said of the coming temperatures.
The cooler trend will bring temperatures down from the 70s to the 60s and even the 50s on Saturday. The low temperatures will stay in the upper 30s and lower 40s beginning Saturday night. People will likely feel the difference in the daytime temperatures, but the nighttime lows have remained consistent for the past month.
The weather system is also bringing some showers to the region throughout the weekend, including the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse. Most of the precipitation will come starting today and continue through Monday, and then pop up sporadically for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Although the region will see more precipitation, it’s not likely to bring much snow — but elevations starting at 3,500 feet could see some winter weather Sunday.
The fall-like temperatures come at the heels of a warmer October and September that was “definitely not normal,” according to the National Weather Service. However, the higher temperatures didn’t break any records for either month.
The average high temperature for the past 30 days was 76.6, which is 13 degrees higher than the average for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley; the Palouse saw similar numbers.
There has been no precipitation recorded for October as of Thursday, which puts the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley 0.59 inches below normal for October and Pullman at 0.84 inches below normal for the Palouse.
While smoke from wildfires is causing high air quality indexes for residents in western Washington, the smoke isn’t expected to come over the Cascade mountains. If it does, it won’t be severe and will only bring the air quality index to the mid-70s for the area.