After warm weather offered an extended summer, fall temperatures are arriving this weekend.

According to a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Spokane, a high-pressure system settled in the region for the last month that affected Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana. That high pressure system kept conditions warmer and drier than average.

Now a low-pressure system is coming to the Pacific Northwest, bringing cooler and wetter temperatures that are more normal for this time of year.

